Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED console coming in April

Nintendo revealed a brand-new The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-themed Nintendo Switch OLED system on Tuesday during the title’s gameplay debut. It will launch on April 28, a couple of weeks before the upcoming sequel to Breath of the Wild.

The special edition console is functionally the same as the Nintendo Switch OLED that debuted in October 2021, with its 7-inch 720p OLED screen and 64 GB of internal storage, but its Joy-Con controllers and dock are gilded with runic inscriptions inspired by Tears of the Kingdom. The console will cost $359.99, the same price as other limited-edition Switch OLED consoles. Similarly, the game will not be included with the console.

Nintendo has a listing for the console on its store, however it’s not yet available for pre-order. We’ll add more shopping links as they appear.

Grid View Image: Nintendo

Image: Nintendo



On May 12 (the game’s launch day), Nintendo will release two new accessories that have received some Tears of the Kingdom design treatment: a Switch Pro controller for $74.99, and a zip-up case for your Switch OLED or regular Switch for $24.99. The ability to pre-order these through Nintendo isn’t available yet, but we’re keeping our eyes out for other pre-order links.

There’s no denying that the look of the special edition OLED is hot, but there are plenty of other accessories you may want to consider, like headsets and controllers, that aren’t just about that drip but can seriously elevate your experience with your shiny new Switch. And, as mentioned before, this limited-edition Switch OLED doesn’t include the game itself, so you may want to pre-order that, too.