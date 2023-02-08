 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nintendo confirms Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will cost $69.99

Not even Hyrule is safe from inflation

By Ana Diaz
/ new
Link faces down a giant monster in a screenshot from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo

The price hike for video games has finally hit Nintendo. Nintendo confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the highly anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, will cost $69.99, instead of the standard $59.99 price for first-party Nintendo games. After Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct, the new price of Tears of the Kingdom was reflected on Nintendo’s website.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is Nintendo’s first major release to be impacted by the $10 price hike. The increase does not appear to affect all upcoming Nintendo games, however. Pikmin 4, due in July, is priced at $59.99, as is Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which finally arrives in April.

When asked if $69.99 will become the standard price point for first-party Nintendo games, a spokesperson for Nintendo told Polygon via email, “No. We determine the suggested retail price for any Nintendo product on a case-by-case basis.”

Nintendo’s increased price on first-party games matches other publishers’ current-gen prices. Microsoft raised the prices of its first-party games from $59.99 to $69.99 in 2023. Other publishers, including Sony Interactive Entertainment, Ubisoft, and Take-Two Interactive, have sold new games like God of War Ragnarök, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and the NBA 2K series, respectively, at the $69.99 price point.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Mario Kart 8 on Switch getting a new Yoshi’s Island course — and whole lotta Birdo

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Every Game Boy and GBA game now on Nintendo Switch

By Chris Plante
/ new

All the biggest announcements from today’s Nintendo Direct

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s new trailer shows us a Hyrule in chaos

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Metroid Prime Remastered gets surprise-dropped on Nintendo Switch

By Maddy Myers

Baten Kaitos HD remasters coming to Nintendo Switch

By Ari Notis
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon