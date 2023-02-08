Viral horror video The Backrooms will be a movie from A24 and its 17-year-old director

The creeping endless liminal space of The Backrooms is coming to movie theaters. The famed YouTube series, based on the internet creepypasta of the same name is getting a feature-length adaptation from A24 and Atomic Monster, James Wan’s (The Conjuring) production company.

Rather than adapting the idea themselves, the two production companies are also bringing in the original series’ director, Kane Parsons, to direct the film. The 17-year-old filmmaker is still in high school, so he will shoot The Backrooms feature film during his summer vacation. Parsons’ original short was released at the beginning of 2022 and has since been expanded into a series with over 100 million views. The screenplay for the film will be written by Roberto Patino (HBO Max’s DMZ).

The Backrooms is originally based on an internet creepypasta and is one of the best examples of a liminal space — an area traditionally associated with big crowds that’s suddenly eerily empty. “The Backrooms” themselves are a series of endless office-like hallways that exists somewhere just outside the bounds of known space. Despite how empty the hallways and barren rooms may seem, there are also strange otherworldly creatures that exist within The Backrooms and stalk its hallways.