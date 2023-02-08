 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The transcendent Spirited Away stage play is coming to theaters soon

There will be two versions

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new
a girl grasps onto the main of a puppet dragon Image: Toho Stage

The gorgeous Spirited Away stage play is getting a theatrical release from GKids. The movie version of the play was filmed during the production’s 2022 run at the Imperial Theatre in Tokyo. Based on the critically-acclaimed Studio Ghibli film of the same name, Spirited Away tells the story of a young girl named Chihiro who finds herself trapped in a mysterious bath house inhabited by spirits; her parents have also been sucked into the spirit world, and so Chihiro must save them (and herself) and return to the human world. The stage production uses puppets and practical effects to recreate the movie’s iconic characters and beautiful visuals.

The theatrical release will have two separate filmed performances, one for each cast, as most of the roles were double cast. Notably, character actor Mari Natsuki, who originally voiced bath house owner Yubaba and her twin Zeniba in the film, returns to both roles in the stage adaptation, with voice actor Romi Park taking up the mantle in the second cast.

Spirited Away: Live on Stage will come to theaters sometime in the spring of this year. Check out the previously released production photos to get a sense of how it looks. The official poster is below:

a poster depicting real life versions of two spirited away scenes. on the left, chihiro runs through blossoming pink flowers; on the right, she stands ankle-deep in shallow water Image: Toho Stage/GKids

Next Up In Anime

Loading comments...

The Latest

Pokémon Go Valentine’s Day 2023 event guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

You can unlock D&D’s ‘Keys from the Golden Vault’ anthology right now

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Super Bowl receiver credits Call of Duty with getting Kansas City to the big game

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Cultural consultants will play a bigger role in D&D following racist content in recent book

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Your biggest Hogwarts Legacy questions, answered

By Johnny Yu

Octopath Traveler 2 brings back one of the most ridiculous video game Easter eggs

By Mike Mahardy
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon