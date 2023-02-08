Pikmin 4’s miniature world gets a big close-up in February’s Nintendo Direct

Pikmin 4 has a launch date. The mirthful strategy/puzzle sim will launch on Nintendo Switch on July 21, Nintendo announced during Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct showcase.

Nintendo broke the news with an extended, non-narrated trailer showing what gameplay in Pikmin 4 will look like on the Switch. The trailer highlights Oatchi, the lovable pup helping the Pikmin explorers colonize their new territory here on Earth.

This will be the first game in the well-loved series in a decade, and it’ll probably see a much wider audience than previous games. Pikmin 3 launched for the Wii U in the summer of 2013, and was ported to Switch in late 2020.

Pikmin 4 will take the game’s planning and strategy down to the eye level of the Pikmins’ miniature world, series creator Shigeru Miyamoto revealed in September. Pikmin 4 has been said to be in development since 2015. The game was formally announced in September with a brief teaser trailer, and given a 2023 launch window at the time.