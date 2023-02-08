 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Every Game Boy and GBA game now on Nintendo Switch

Classic Zelda, Mario, and Kirby games — plus much more — now play on Switch

By Chris Plante
Nintendo just dropped over a dozen classic Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games — including Metroid 2: Return of Samus, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, and The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap — on Nintendo Switch. The full list of titles, announced during today’s Nintendo Direct, will be available through the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service.

Nine Game Boy games are now included with standard Nintendo Switch Online subscription tier. An additional six Game Boy Advance games can be played if you have the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.

How do you buy Nintendo Switch Online (and Expansion Pack) and what else do they include? We wrote a helpful guide answering those very questions.

The emulated games include optional Game Boy, Game Boy Pocket, or Game Boy Color screen filters. Two players can play locally or online with supported Game Boy games. For Game Boy Advance, some games will support local and online multiplayer with up to four players.

Every Game Boy game on Nintendo Switch Online

  • Tetris
  • Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX
  • Gargoyle’s Quest
  • Game & Watch Gallery 3
  • Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
  • Metroid 2 - Return of Samus
  • Wario Land 3
  • Kirby’s Dream Land

To be added in the future: The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages, Pokémon Trading Card Game, Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble

Every Game Boy Advance game on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass

  • Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3
  • WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgames
  • Kuru Kuru Kururin
  • Mario Kart: Super Circuit
  • Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
  • The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

To be added in the future: Metroid Fusion, Kirby and the Amazing Mirror, Fire Emblem, F-Zero Maximum Velocity, Golden Sun

