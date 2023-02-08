Mario Kart 8 on Switch getting a new Yoshi’s Island course — and whole lotta Birdo

 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s fourth wave of add-on courses is coming to the Nintendo Switch this spring, Nintendo announced Wednesday during a Nintendo Direct livestream. Wave 4 of the Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will add an all-new track, Yoshi’s Island, to the growing list of courses.

More importantly, there’s 100% more Birdo coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Birdo makes her glorious return to the Mario Kart series after appearing in Mario Kart: Double Dash for Nintendo GameCube. She’s the first new character included as part of the Booster Course Pass DLC. Seven additional unannounced courses will be included with Wave 4 of the Booster Course Pass.

The previous wave of courses dropped in December, bringing classic Mario Kart tracks like Maple Treeway from Mario Kart Wii and Mario Kart 7’s Rainbow Road to the Switch game.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass costs $24.99 and can be purchased from the Nintendo eShop. The pass also comes included in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack which costs $49.99 a year for an individual, or $79.99 a year for a family plan.

