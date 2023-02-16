Hoyoverse fires the English voice actor for Genshin Impact’s Tighnari

Hoyoverse has cut ties with Elliot Gindi, the English voice actor for Tighnari in Genshin Impact. Gindi will not play Tighnari in future patches and all his prior lines will be rerecorded and replaced by another actor due to “breach of contract,” Hoyoverse confirmed via Twitter on Wednesday. The developer announced his removal from the cast following allegations that the actor engaged in sexual misconduct with fans.

Dear Travelers,



After communications with the voice recording agency, we hereby confirm that Elliot Gindi, the English voice actor for Tighnari will no longer be voicing the character in subsequent versions due to a breach of contract. — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) February 16, 2023

“At present, we are communicating with the voice recording agency regarding matters of casting and rerecording. We will gradually replace Tighnari’s existing in-game voice lines, and issue these updates in the corresponding announcements,” the developer said.

On Feb. 7, one of Gindi’s Twitch and Discord moderators, Fretcore, posted a tweet accusing the actor of pursuing sexual relationships with underage fans, among other allegations. The tweet included a link to a 21-page Google Doc containing screenshots of what Fretcore claimed were conversations between Gindi and fans on platforms like Discord and Instagram.

On Feb. 8, Gindi shared a statement confirming that all the images shared in the document were real, and represented exchanges between him and fans.

Gindi’s actions, purportedly detailed in the screenshots, include him asking for inappropriate photos, making dismissive statements about transgender and asexual identity, and streaming in his underwear.

“What is true: All of the screenshots of the chat logs. Yes, all of the cringy sex talk. Yes, I did threaten suicide if it got out. I didn’t think through the severity of that,” a post shared from Gindi’s Twitter account said.

The same day, a person came forward and tweeted about their experience with the Genshin Impact voice actor in a series of screenshots. One of the screenshots reads: “we talked normally for a while but then he turned the vanish mode on to ask me for my nudes.” On Feb. 9, another person shared their troubling experience with Gindi on Twitter.

There are many ways to play Genshin Impact, but a huge part of enjoying the game involves liking and developing attachments to characters; people will make and appreciate fan art, produce video edits of characters, and even conduct rituals in the hope of getting a certain character. Characters like Tighnari are a central draw for the game’s millions of fans, so the news of the voice actor’s alleged misconduct sent ripples through the community. The news prompted an outpouring of support for the victims from other members of the cast and the voice-over director. A common way for fans to connect with the game is to watch the voice actors of their favorite characters stream games together. Erika Harlacher-Stone, the English voice actor for Venti, said she would be removing Gindi from all group streams moving forward.