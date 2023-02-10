Fast X’s Super Bowl trailer brings old friends and new enemies

Dom, Letty, and the rest of the ever-growing Toretto family are back again for more ridiculous adventures in the first trailer for Fast X, the 10th Fast and Furious movie. The trailer was released online on Friday, but is technically the movie’s official Super Bowl spot, continuing a growing tradition of releasing blockbuster trailers days ahead of the big game. Fast X is set to premiere May 19.

Fast X’s first trailer shows Dom facing his biggest fear — loss — and Jason Momoa’s bad guy Dante, whose motivation for revenge ties back to the events of Fast Five, going after the Toretto crew. The only way for Dom and friends to survive? Drive, of course.

The penultimate film in the series, Fast X promises that “the end of the road begins” and hints that someone might not come back from the action-packed events of this entry. Cars explode. Cars are dropped out of planes. Cars destroy helicopters. It’s an escalation of the cars-can-do-anything mantra of the Fast and Furious franchise, and it looks spectacularly silly. Physics be damned!

Alongside the usual crew of Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Mia (Jordana Brewster), Han (Sung Kang), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), and Tej (Ludacris), Fast X also brings back previous characters from the series like Cypher (Charlize Theron), Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), Queenie (Helen Mirren), and Little Nobody (Scott Eastwood). This movie also introduces a few new faces, like Dante (Jason Momoa), Tess (Brie Larson), Brian Marcos (Leo Abelo Perry), and Rita Moreno as “Grandma Toretto.” The movie is written by franchise mainstay Justin Lin, but is directed by Louis Leterrier (Now You See Me, The Incredible Hulk).