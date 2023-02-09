Link is ready to shred-y in the new Tears of the Kingdom trailer

Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct presentation gifted us with another The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer, which revealed new tidbits from the highly anticipated game. Since we last saw Link in Breath of the Wild, he’s made some changes. Of course, his hair is now luscious and shaggy, long enough it must be contained in a low ponytail when he does not want it to flap freely in the wind. But Link also picked up a few new driving skills, allowing him to man not just cars but hot air balloons, drones, and more.

I cannot be the only one to think this.#ZeldaTearsOfTheKingdom #NintendoDirect



From Zelda TOTK Nintendo Direct Announcement pic.twitter.com/KtyXo0p8tV — Gem (@GemOnTW) February 9, 2023

In the trailer, Link drives a huge-ass car by standing and operating a steering wheel as if at the helm of a ship. The carriage-like design has a wooden base and very sick dragon-capped wheels. It looks like a Hyrulian take on a classic car but with monster truck wheels as tall as Link himself. I don’t know what the driver’s license process is in Hyrule, but if you count the years he sleeps you have to admit he’s certainly old enough to drive.

Link in a car what's he gonna do#TearsoftheKingdom pic.twitter.com/V7k94WEQKx — MΔDDiE (@_miyann) February 9, 2023

zelda: link please prepare carefully to fight ganon he might be too strong this time...



link: zelda i just made a fucking car. it's sick it has dragon wheels — jojo (@mexicanshinji_) February 9, 2023

That’s also not the only vehicle that Link operates in the trailer. The man of the hour has found time to learn the ins and outs of flying hot air balloons?! He also flies an enormous drone (tech comes for us all), and goes full Sonic Frontiers with a rail grind. Let’s hope he collects some rings for his troubles, or at least has the chance to pull off some Tony Hawk-style tricks.

I see what’s going on pic.twitter.com/7bnGsiKTTP — Chakra-X --ODing on Frontiers Hopium-- (@ChakraXcartoons) February 8, 2023

Not to let his classic tools be totally upstaged, Link still has his glider — in the trailer he leaps off of high ledges and gracefully glides over rolling hills and vast plains. And in Tears of the Kingdom players will even be able to customize the look of the glider using new amiibo.

Tears of the Kingdom, the highly anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, will launch on Nintendo Switch on May 12. The game costs $69.99 and pre-orders are open now.