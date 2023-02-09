Spider-Man Noir is coming to TV... in live action

Spider-Man Noir — or Spider-Man, as he’s known in the noir-tinged universe he hails from — is making his way down the rain-slicked streets of 1930s New York to a new home on Amazon dot com.

According to Variety, the character — a version of which appeared as one of the beloved alternate Peters Parker from Marvel Comics lore shown off in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — will be the basis for a new live-action show currently in development. However, things will be a little different in this take on the Depression-era Spidey, and not just the part where the show is live action.

A lot of the natural questions that follow a report like this are frustratingly unanswered, but there are a few things that can be inferred. First, since Variety reports that “the show will be set in its own universe and the main character will not be Peter Parker,” the series is probably not about the same character as the one that appeared in Into the Spider-Verse. This likely means fans of that movie probably shouldn’t expect Nicolas Cage to turn up, since he played an alternate Peter Parker. That would suggest another character entirely assumes the mantle for the show’s 1930s adventures.

It’s also not clear if the in-development show will retain Into the Spider-Verse’s comedic bent. Showrunner Oren Uziel is reported to have developed the show with the Spider-Verse production team of Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Amy Pascal, and the odds of this team not doing something at least a little funny are pretty low. (Uziel himself is also no stranger to comedy, having worked with Lord and Miller previously on 22 Jump Street and co-written last year’s great action rom-com The Lost City.)

The Spider-Man Noir series is the second Spider-Man show in development at Amazon, following the November announcement of a series based on the Spider-Man ally Cindy Moon, a.k.a. Silk. Whether or not the two will interact is a question for another day — right now there’s a more important one: Will this show be in color? It’d better not be. Would kind of kill the vibe, if you ask me.