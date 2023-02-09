Engage creative mode with these new Minecraft Crocs

It’s time to expand your Crocs collection: A Minecraft collaboration with Crocs will be available worldwide on Feb. 16, and will include a handful of styles. The shoes in this series will sport Minecraft-themed designs, and will let players unlock an in-game pair of Minecraft Crocs. The collection also includes Jibbitz charms that you can add to any pair of the brand’s comfy clogs.

The Minecraft x Crocs limited edition series will include two classic clog styles and two classic elevated clog styles (one each for adults and kids). The elevated clogs come with four flat and four 3D Jibbitz charms. The collection also includes adult size classic slides. There will be a handful of Jibbitz that can go on any Crocs, as well: One 5-pack set of charms featuring Steve, Alex, an Enderman, a creeper, and a pig, as well as a 13-pack of 3D charms with a variety of characters, blocks, and mobs.

Grid View An adult-sized Minecraft x Crocs classic clog Image: Crocs

An kid-sized Minecraft x Crocs classic clog Image: Crocs

An adult-sized Minecraft x Crocs classic slide Image: Crocs

An adult-sized Minecraft x Crocs elevated clog Image: Crocs

An kid-sized Minecraft x Crocs elevated clog Image: Crocs

The in-game pair of Minecraft Crocs is also available free to download in the Minecraft Dressing Room. Just be sure to put it in sport mode before running around.

The fashion gods are really smiling upon us. It’s been a real designer bonanza: First Loewe x Howl’s Moving Castle, then the Sailor Moon Jimmy Choo collaboration, and now the gorgeous cherry-on-top of Minecraft Crocs. And you can’t even put Jibbitz on any of those others.

In all seriousness, Crocs are absurdly comfortable, whether you wear them in relaxed or sport mode. They’re no Lightning McQueen Crocs (ka-chow!!), but the Minecraft shoes look like a great fit.