 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Engage creative mode with these new Minecraft Crocs

Capitalism really popped off today ladies

By Nicole Clark
/ new
Five different Crocs laid out against a backdrop in a promotion for Minecraft Crocs. Image: Crocs

It’s time to expand your Crocs collection: A Minecraft collaboration with Crocs will be available worldwide on Feb. 16, and will include a handful of styles. The shoes in this series will sport Minecraft-themed designs, and will let players unlock an in-game pair of Minecraft Crocs. The collection also includes Jibbitz charms that you can add to any pair of the brand’s comfy clogs.

The Minecraft x Crocs limited edition series will include two classic clog styles and two classic elevated clog styles (one each for adults and kids). The elevated clogs come with four flat and four 3D Jibbitz charms. The collection also includes adult size classic slides. There will be a handful of Jibbitz that can go on any Crocs, as well: One 5-pack set of charms featuring Steve, Alex, an Enderman, a creeper, and a pig, as well as a 13-pack of 3D charms with a variety of characters, blocks, and mobs.

  • An adult-sized Minecraft x Crocs classic clog Image: Crocs
  • An kid-sized Minecraft x Crocs classic clog Image: Crocs
  • An adult-sized Minecraft x Crocs classic slide Image: Crocs
  • An adult-sized Minecraft x Crocs elevated clog Image: Crocs
  • An kid-sized Minecraft x Crocs elevated clog Image: Crocs

The in-game pair of Minecraft Crocs is also available free to download in the Minecraft Dressing Room. Just be sure to put it in sport mode before running around.

The fashion gods are really smiling upon us. It’s been a real designer bonanza: First Loewe x Howl’s Moving Castle, then the Sailor Moon Jimmy Choo collaboration, and now the gorgeous cherry-on-top of Minecraft Crocs. And you can’t even put Jibbitz on any of those others.

In all seriousness, Crocs are absurdly comfortable, whether you wear them in relaxed or sport mode. They’re no Lightning McQueen Crocs (ka-chow!!), but the Minecraft shoes look like a great fit.

Loading comments...

The Latest

How to get rewards in Fortnite’s School of Llama website event

By Julia Lee and Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Get behind the wheel of the world’s baddest station wagon in Pacific Drive

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Spider-Man Noir is coming to TV... in live action

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Metroid Prime Remastered pre-order guide

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Link is ready to shred-y in the new Tears of the Kingdom trailer

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Everything you need to know about Hogwarts Legacy’s brooms

By Johnny Yu

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon