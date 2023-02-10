Share All sharing options for: Polygon draws video game characters like one of your French girls

Ah, Titanic. James Cameron’s 1997 masterpiece has everything — a beautiful love story, thrilling disaster, a killer Céline Dion ballad, lots of water, and endless debate about a floating door. (Jack would not have fit on it; they clearly show him trying to climb up there with Rose, and it doesn’t work!) One of the most iconic moments from the Academy Award-winning film is the scene where penniless artist Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) sketches socialite Rose (Kate Winslet), after she asks him to draw her “like one of your French girls.”

But the scene isn’t just a softly erotic, intimate moment in the movie. It has also birthed a million memes, as is the way of the internet. To celebrate Titanic’s 25th-anniversary theatrical rerelease, we here at Polygon decided to interpret the “like one of your French girls” prompt in the most Polygon way possible.

Russ Frushtick

“See, I’m not confident that my couch-drawing skills really sell the ‘French’ aspects of this, so I stuck a beret on Kirby just to really seal the deal.”

Petrana Radulovic

“As a proud owner of the Garrus Vakarian body pillow, I felt that it was my duty — nay, my privilege — to draw my favorite Mass Effect love interest.”

Cameron Faulkner

“It came down to Tommy Vercetti, Rayman, or Cuphead. I ultimately chose Cuphead because of the simplicity of the character. It’s a cup for a head with a Mickey Mouse body. It’s hard to make that look sexy, but I really tried.”

Chelsea Stark

“Draw me like one of your French clowns.”

Matt Patches

“WAAAAAAAAAAH”

Nicole Carpenter

“Here is a Gengar Squishmallow wearing this and only this.”