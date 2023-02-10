The Division 2’s new season delayed because the devs broke the game

Somehow, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 got so messed up as developers were preparing its next update that the 2019 game can’t be updated.

That’s the message The Division 2’s development team sent to the community yesterday on Twitter. This doesn’t mean the version of the game players have right now (on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One) is broken; the base game, with all of its missions and expansions (and multiplayer modes) is still accessible and playable. But it does mean the current season of the live-service game is going to end, with no new content to replace it.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 was developed by Sweden-based Massive Entertainment with support from eight other studios, including RedStorm Entertainment, the games studio founded by Clancy himself in 1996. In the note, developers said that an attempt to fix a localization issue with the update delivering the new season “brought down the build generation system for The Division 2.”

“As a result, we cannot update the game until this system has been rebuilt,” the developers said. In the past, the delayed launch of a new season would simply mean extending the old one. “Unfortunately, this is not possible in the current situation,” they said, “as we are unable to make server or client side updates until the build generation system is restored.”

The Division 2’s developers report that they’ve “made good progress” on fixing the situation and will provide another update on Friday. Players can also expect details on “in-game compensation” for the delay, too.

The 11th season of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, “Reign of Fire,” was supposed to launch Feb. 7. Season 10, “Price of Power,” launched in September.