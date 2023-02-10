Hogwarts Legacy ‘Ghost of Our Love’ side quest walkthrough

One side quest that is slightly different depending on which house you pick in Hogwarts Legacy is “Ghost of Our Love.” Gryffindors, Hufflepuffs, Ravenclaws, and Slytherins will all start in a different location, but the goal is the same: Everyone must find the location in the map. The map has a picture of a bridge with some floating candles beside it and an archway in the background. Finding this specific spot can be a little difficult, because there are a lot of those in Hogwarts Legacy, so let us help. Follow along our step-by-step walkthrough to easily find the candles and get your quest rewards.

“Ghost of Our Love” starting location in Hogwarts Legacy

Each house has a different prerequisite quest for “Ghost of Our Love,” and a different starting location.

Prerequisite quest

Gryffindor: “The Hunt for the Missing Pages”

“The Hunt for the Missing Pages” Hufflepuff: “Prisoner of Love”

“Prisoner of Love” Ravenclaw: “Ollivander’s Heirloom”

“Ollivander’s Heirloom” Slytherin: “Scrope’s Last Hope”

Starting location

Gryffindor: Hogsmeade

Hogsmeade Hufflepuff: Vault near Upper Hogsfield

Vault near Upper Hogsfield Ravenclaw: Owlery

Owlery Slytherin: Squid cave underneath Hogwarts

“Ghost of Our Love” floating candles location

Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

Start the quest by inspecting the map at your house’s respective starting location. Teleport to the Forbidden Forest floo flame to the north of Hogwarts. Walk across the bridge ahead of you, and switch the time of day to night. (You can alter the time of day by opening the map, and pressing down on the right analog stick on console or the “F” button on PC.) Cast the Lumos spell and walk back across the bridge towards the Forbidden Forest. The floating candles should spawn and lead you into the forest. Follow the floating candles until they reveal a chest on top of a hill. Collect your rewards, which will complete the side quest, “Ghost of Our love.”

