Hogwarts Legacy ‘Ghost of Our Love’ side quest walkthrough

Find the floating candles and follow them for loot

By Johnny Yu
Floating candles in Ghost of our Love Image: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games via Polygon

One side quest that is slightly different depending on which house you pick in Hogwarts Legacy is “Ghost of Our Love.” Gryffindors, Hufflepuffs, Ravenclaws, and Slytherins will all start in a different location, but the goal is the same: Everyone must find the location in the map. The map has a picture of a bridge with some floating candles beside it and an archway in the background. Finding this specific spot can be a little difficult, because there are a lot of those in Hogwarts Legacy, so let us help. Follow along our step-by-step walkthrough to easily find the candles and get your quest rewards.

“Ghost of Our Love” starting location in Hogwarts Legacy

Each house has a different prerequisite quest for “Ghost of Our Love,” and a different starting location.

Prerequisite quest

  • Gryffindor: “The Hunt for the Missing Pages”
  • Hufflepuff: “Prisoner of Love”
  • Ravenclaw: “Ollivander’s Heirloom”
  • Slytherin: “Scrope’s Last Hope”

Starting location

  • Gryffindor: Hogsmeade
  • Hufflepuff: Vault near Upper Hogsfield
  • Ravenclaw: Owlery
  • Slytherin: Squid cave underneath Hogwarts

“Ghost of Our Love” floating candles location

  • Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  1. Start the quest by inspecting the map at your house’s respective starting location.
  2. Teleport to the Forbidden Forest floo flame to the north of Hogwarts.
  3. Walk across the bridge ahead of you, and switch the time of day to night. (You can alter the time of day by opening the map, and pressing down on the right analog stick on console or the “F” button on PC.)
  4. Cast the Lumos spell and walk back across the bridge towards the Forbidden Forest. The floating candles should spawn and lead you into the forest.
  5. Follow the floating candles until they reveal a chest on top of a hill.
  6. Collect your rewards, which will complete the side quest, “Ghost of Our love.”

Since you’ve completed one treasure seeking side quest, put your map reading skills to the test in “Cache in the Castle.

On numerous occasions in recent years, billionaire and Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling has taken public stances against inclusive transgender laws and trans rights, and has written fiction that has been condemned by LGBTQ+ organizations for its use of harmful anti-trans tropes. Hate crimes, as well as legislation that denies the rights of trans people, have become more prevalent in the U.K. since 2019, and, more recently, in the United States as well.

According to an FAQ from Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. Interactive — the parent company of Avalanche Software, the game’s developer — Rowling is “not directly involved” with the creation of Hogwarts Legacy. Regardless, the sales and widespread attention generated by a AAA video game will benefit Rowling, and that has led some fans to decide not to buy the game. For a more in-depth explainer of the yearslong controversy leading up to Hogwarts Legacy’s release, read Polygon’s breakdown.

