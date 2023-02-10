 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Do you love Psychonauts 2? Here’s a 32-part documentary about it

Double Fine’s behind-the-scenes saga continues

By Mike Mahardy
/ new
Raz from Psychonauts 2 Image: Double Fine Productions/Xbox Game Studios

If 100-percenting Psychonauts 2 for the seventh time seems like a daunting task, worry not: 2 Players Productions has you covered with a free 32-episode documentary.

Double Fine PsychOdyssey follows the acclaimed studio throughout the development of 2021’s psychedelic platformer, offering a further glimpses into the “passion, humor, and heartbreak of game development.” All 32 episodes are available on Double Fine’s YouTube channel right now — some are as short as 19 minutes, while longer episodes, like “The Amnesia Fortnight Movie,” are closer to two hours long.

The extensive series, which has been seven years in the making, comes from 2 Players Productions, whose most recent documentary, Double Fine Adventure, followed the creation of Broken Age, the developer’s Kickstarter success story. 2 Players Productions has also released documentaries about Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception and Minecraft.

Polygon named Psychonauts 2 one of the best games of 2021, calling its story “one of the best video game stories ever told,” in which the mechanics, the environments, “nearly everything serve the game’s narrative.”

Next Up In What to Watch

Loading comments...

The Latest

Hogwarts Legacy ‘Cache in the Castle’ side quest walkthrough

By Johnny Yu

Fall, Netflix’s Your Place or Mine, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend

By Toussaint Egan and Pete Volk
/ new

Hogwarts Legacy ‘Ghost of Our Love’ side quest walkthrough

By Johnny Yu

Mario Kart 8 on Switch will get more DLC characters — who could be next?

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

All Demiguise statue locations in Hogwarts Legacy

By Johnny Yu

Warren Beatty returns as Dick Tracy in a sequel to one of the weirdest things I’ve ever seen

By Matt Patches
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon