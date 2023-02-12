 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show would make a great Super Smash Bros. stage

Add Rihanna to Smash, you cowards

By Austen Goslin
/ new
Rihanna standing on a red stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show with floating platforms above her Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show was full of absolute bangers, and still only scratched the surface of her hits. Rihanna ran through a dozen of her iconic songs before the 15(ish) minute show was over, and it did all with nothing but some backup dancers, skipping out on the star studded guest artists that normally accompany Super Bowl halftime show. But with hits that good, who needs anyone else?

The modern halftime show is also machine made for memes and, of course, Rihanna delivered on that front too. More specifically, the superstar’s stage itself caught the Internet’s attention immediately. As most of Twitter correctly pointed out during the show’s first couple of minutes: Rihanna’s extremely cool, flying platforms just happened to look exactly like a Super Smash Bros. stage.

There are hundreds of examples of the joke all over the internet already:

But it’s hard not to have a little extra respect for the accounts that went the distance and added Smash characters into the stage themselves as proof of concept:

The bad news is that Rihanna is probably not going to be the next fighter added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but the good news is we at least know she’s a fan of Nintendo’s red-jump-suited mascot:

