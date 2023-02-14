 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Magic Mirror is the first item card for Disney’s Magic: The Gathering competitor

We’ve seen 14 cards so far, but still don’t know the rules...

By Owen S. Good
The evil Queen summons the all seeing Magic Mirror in the 1937 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

We still don’t know all that much about the rules of Disney Lorcana, but we do know the Disney trading card game launches this summer — and that Magic Mirror, from the 1937 film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, will be one of the cards players will find in packs beginning Aug. 18. The game’s first item card was revealed on Tuesday.

As an item card, Magic Mirror isn’t a character like the other cards revealed so far. It’s a bonus, buff, or other benefit granted to the player. In this case, it appears that Magic Mirror gives 4 resources to the player, lets them draw another card, and is exhausted once played.

An animated gif of the Magic Mirror card in Disney Lorcana, showing a face appearing in the Magic Mirror, with a camera wipe to the Disney Lorcana logo Image: Ravensburger

Magic Mirror is part of The First Chapter, the first set planned for Disney Lorcana’s first year. Developer Ravensburger expects to publish four sets per year.

Already players have seen previews for Stitch, Elsa, Cruella de Vil, Maleficent (as a dragon), Robin Hood, Captain Hook, and Mickey Mouse as he appeared in the 1938 short Brave Little Tailor. Additional reveals have been posted to social media, and include characters from Mulan and Hercules.

In January, when Disney announced Lorcana’s release dates (Aug. 18 at local gaming stores; Sept. 1 online and other retailers) they were treated to artwork for Mickey, as the Sorceror’s Apprentice, Simba, Moana, Aladdin, Aurora, and Maleficent (human form).

