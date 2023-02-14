Magic Mirror is the first item card for Disney’s Magic: The Gathering competitor

We still don’t know all that much about the rules of Disney Lorcana, but we do know the Disney trading card game launches this summer — and that Magic Mirror, from the 1937 film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, will be one of the cards players will find in packs beginning Aug. 18. The game’s first item card was revealed on Tuesday.

As an item card, Magic Mirror isn’t a character like the other cards revealed so far. It’s a bonus, buff, or other benefit granted to the player. In this case, it appears that Magic Mirror gives 4 resources to the player, lets them draw another card, and is exhausted once played.

Magic Mirror is part of The First Chapter, the first set planned for Disney Lorcana’s first year. Developer Ravensburger expects to publish four sets per year.

Already players have seen previews for Stitch, Elsa, Cruella de Vil, Maleficent (as a dragon), Robin Hood, Captain Hook, and Mickey Mouse as he appeared in the 1938 short Brave Little Tailor. Additional reveals have been posted to social media, and include characters from Mulan and Hercules.

Gift sets include four boosters as well as two foil game cards to play and two oversized cards to collect and display! Our first set features Hades - King of Olympus and Mulan - Imperial Soldier.#Disney #DisneyLorcana #TheFirstChapter #TCG #TradingCardGame #TradingCards pic.twitter.com/Tk4ysL54Fx — Disney Lorcana (@DisneyLorcana) February 7, 2023

In January, when Disney announced Lorcana’s release dates (Aug. 18 at local gaming stores; Sept. 1 online and other retailers) they were treated to artwork for Mickey, as the Sorceror’s Apprentice, Simba, Moana, Aladdin, Aurora, and Maleficent (human form).