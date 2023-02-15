 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dead by Daylight’s next Killer is an evil tech CEO, the Skull Merchant

Hunting the most dangerous game

Dead by Daylight is full of Killers with fearsome weapons, from rusty cleavers to a deadly harpoon gun. The game’s next original Killer uses something a little more sophisticated: drones. Adriana Imai, also known as the Skull Merchant, is a tech executive who uses her massive amounts of wealth to create new and sinister ways to murder people. She’s joined by two new Survivors: Talita and Renato Lyra.

Tools of Torment is Dead by Daylight’s 27th chapter. While it doesn’t include a brand new map along with its new characters, there will be an update to the Shelter Woods map — the Skull Merchant has set up her hunting camp in this area.

The Skull Merchant’s power is Eyes in the Sky. She has four drones, each with a skull from one of her previous victims attached, which she can use to surveil Survivors and scout out areas. Survivors will have to find a way to disable these drones while evading her sharp claws.

Meanwhile, Thalita and Renato are a pair of good kids who helped out their local community by running a kite-flying business and mentoring children. As siblings, they come with unique teamwork perks.

Tools of Torment is set to be released on March 7 for PC and consoles.

