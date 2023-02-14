Marvel’s actively working on the next Tom Holland Spider-Man movie

Marvel is in active development on a sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home, says Marvel president Kevin Feige. The threequel was a massive boon for Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, which released the film in December 2021 to the tune of $1.9 billion worldwide. And while star Tom Holland may have questioned the future at the time, Feige says Marvel has every intention of bringing the character back to the MCU.

“All I will say is that we have the story,” Feige told EW during press rounds for the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. “We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”

“We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let’s say,” Holland said in the lead up to the trilogy-capper’s release, noting that if Marvel and Sony did wind up luring him back to play Peter Parker, the team “would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films.” At the time, Holland even suggested that the studios try something completely different — maybe even a Miles Morales live-action film to accompany Sony’s successful Spider-verse animated franchise. Maybe that’s because Holland had a tough time imagining himself putting the suit back on.

“If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong,” he joked.

But Sony and Marvel seem to have little interest in letting their young star off that easy. Even during the red carpet for No Way Home, producer and former Sony chairperson Amy Pascal was adamant that Holland’s Peter Parker would return.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal said at the premiere. “We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

More than a year later, Feige and Pascal seem to be on the same wavelength, even after the Marvel-Sony deal nearly dissolved in the lead up to No Way Home. Feige confirmed this week that on top of everything else going on in Phase 5 and Phase 6 of the “Multiverse Saga,” there is more Spider-Man to come. Whether it’s Spider-Man 4 or a new twist on the character is yet to be seen, but per usual, Feige is keeping plot details under wraps and dangling endless possibilities.

“I’m coming up on 23 years at Marvel,” he says in the EW interview. “Many of us have been together for a decade or more. And we only do it because we are so excited and in love with the potential for what we can do ahead. The storylines that weave together through Phase 5 and 6 into [Avengers: Secret Wars] and the opportunities that the multiverse brings storytelling-wise, it’s a whole new aspect to the MCU.”