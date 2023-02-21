We finally have our first hint at what Loki season 2 is about, and unsurprisingly, it’s Kang. The first real teaser for the new season arrived as the final post-credits scene for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and it teased a few possible futures for the Disney Plus series.

Here’s everything that happens in the Loki teaser from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and what it could mean for the show’s next season.

[Ed. note: This story contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.]

In the post-credits scene, we see what appears to be a Victorian-era scientific presentation given by a man named Victor Timely. Victor is played by Jonathan Majors, who also plays all the alternate versions of dimension-hopping genius overlord Kang, the designated villain for Marvel’s Phases 5 and 6. Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston) recognizes Victor as a threat because he previously faced a different version of Kang at the end of Loki season 1.

In the comics, Timely is yet another identity once used by the time-traveling Kang. As Timely, Kang went to Wisconsin in 1901 to establish his own small town, where he formed a friendship with the scientist Phineas Horton — a retcon that made Kang indirectly responsible for the creation of the Human Torch. No, not the one on the Fantastic Four; the original wartime superhero who inspired that character. He was an android who was also on fire.

While none of this necessarily zeroes in on Loki season 2’s central plot, it does give us a few different avenues to speculate about. For one thing, it’s possible that Loki and Mobius are out hunting for as many Kang variants as they can find, possibly searching for independent ones to counter the Council of Kangs. Possibly even more importantly, it could suggest that Mobius and Loki might (accidentally or otherwise) help push forward the creation of the Fantastic Four in the MCU, but it’s still too far off to make any real guesses about them just yet.

Loki season 2 doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s set to come to Disney Plus in summer 2023.