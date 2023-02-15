PowerWash Simulator’s FF7 pack lets you clean up Midgar

Final Fantasy 7’s city of Mako — that’s Midgar — is looking absolutely grimy in its PowerWash Simulator crossover DLC. And it looks like it’ll be extremely satisfyingly to clean off all that ick. Yes, PowerWash Simulator is getting a FF7 DLC pack called the Midgar Special Pack; it includes five jobs across the iconic fantasy city. The Midgar Special Pack will be released for free on March 2 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

It’s not just cleaning either. Developer FuturLab said in a blog post that, like the original PowerWash Simulator, there’s a story to uncover in each job. Of course, there’s no judgement in PowerWash Simulator, so players will take on jobs from Avalanche and Shinra, cleaning up messes made from “Don Corneo’s lackeys, Professor Hojo’s ‘specimens’ and Heidegger’s dangerous tech,” FuturLab said.

Grid View Image: FuturLab, Square Enix

Here are the locations that desperately need an expert power washer’s help:

The Hardy Daytona and Shinra Hauler (Cloud Strife’s sick bike and a little truck that looks both vintage and modern, respectively)

The Scorpion Sentinel (the first boss that’s fought in FF7, but deactivated, of course)

Seventh Heaven (Tifa Lockheart’s bar)

The Mako Energy Exhibit (Mako is what powers technology in Midgar)

Airbuster (Another FF7 boss)

The people of Midgar have clearly neglected their chores, so everything’s encrusted with new dirt types, like bio-residue, according to FuturLab. All PowerWash Simulator’s handy tools will be available.

For FF7 fans who might be getting into PowerWash Simulator for the first time, let me explain it to you: It’s like a first-person shooter, but instead of firing guns, you wield pressure washers. Ever power-washed a deck? It’s like that, but on a larger scale, in all sorts of environments — in garages, gardens, backyards, and more. Unsurprisingly, it’s low on stress and incredibly calming, one of 2022’s best games. It’s got multiplayer, too, — you can power-wash Midgar with your friends.

You earn money as you wash items and complete jobs; that money is used to buy new attachments for your powerwasher, as well as different sorts of cleaning supplies. (Also, cosmetic items.)

Anyway, as it turns out, another video game character is living in mess. PowerWash Simulator added a Lara Croft and Tomb Raider pack in late January, adding a very dirty estate.