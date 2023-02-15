 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

PSA: Finish You season 4 part 1 before the next part drops

You’re not going to want to miss what’s coming

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Season 4 of You is a bit of an unusual one. Instead of going the usual Netflix series route of dropping the entire season at once — as You has done since it moved to Netflix in season 2 — the fourth season of the show is split in two. The first five-episode part is live now, and the second half will arrive exactly one month after the first on March 9.

A new trailer teases what awaits in the season’s final five episodes, and it’s a good opportunity to stress something that may not be obvious from how the first part ends: It’s really worth finishing that first half before the next one drops.

No spoilers here! The trailer is coy about how You leaves things at the end of season 4’s first part, and I’m not going to ruin anything either (There is, however, something wild at the end of this trailer that spoiler-conscious viewers might want to avoid). This is surprisingly easy to do: You’s newest five episodes are pretty straightforward affairs, a murder mystery that works its way to a satisfying solution before the second part arrives to take the show in a new direction.

And fans of the show are really going to want to see what that new direction is.

You season 4 part 2 arrives on Netflix March 9.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Jimmy Choo’s Sailor Moon collection lets you punish your haters in the name of the moon

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Fortnite Cold Blooded boss, Vault Keycards, and vault locations

By Julia Lee
/ new

Dead by Daylight’s next Killer is an evil tech CEO, the Skull Merchant

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Little Mermaid teaser gives us first glimpse of Eric, Ursula’s cackling

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Atomic Heart composer donates fee to Ukraine fund amid game’s controversial Russia links

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Horizon Forbidden West comes to PS Plus Extra in February

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon