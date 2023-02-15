 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Little Mermaid teaser gives us first glimpse of Eric, Ursula's cackling

Halle Bailey was absolutely born to be a Disney princess

By Petrana Radulovic
The upcoming live action Little Mermaid has a new teaser. The brief 30-second trailer showcases the ever-iconic “Part of Your World,” crooned by Halle Bailey, who is playing Ariel in this imagining of the classic Disney movie.

The first trailer for The Little Mermaid mostly focused on one underwater scene, in which Ariel swims around in her beloved little grotto. But this new teaser has rapid-fire images of other movie elements, like a swarm of jellyfish, other mermaids floating around, and also the cute prince that Ariel must kiss in order to solidify her newfound status as a human. Toward the end, we also see a brief glimpse of sea witch Ursula, played in this version by Melissa McCarthy, as she cackles menacingly.

The live-action Little Mermaid also stars Javier Bardem as King Triton, Ariel’s overprotective father; Jonah Hauer-King as dashing Prince Eric; with the voices of Daveed Diggs as Sebastian the musical crab, Awkwafina as Scuttle the seagull collector, and Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Ariel’s best fishy friend. Directed by Rob Marshall (Into the Woods), with new music by Lin-Manual Miranda and Alan Menken, The Little Mermaid hits theaters on May 26.

Loading comments...

