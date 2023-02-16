 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

John Wick 4 trailer introduces Keanu Reeves to a world of new assassins

Everyone’s hunting for John Wick

By Austen Goslin
/ new

The whole world is hunting for John Wick in the latest trailer for the series’ fourth entry. John Wick 4’s trailer debuted on Thursday and features Keanu Reeves facing off against Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Marko Zaror (Redeemer), Hiroyuki Sanada (Bullet Train) and a whole host of other martial artists. John Wick 4 is set for release in theaters on March 24.

In what appears to be the most globe-trotting of the John Wick films so far, John Wick 4 puts the not-so-retired assassin on the run from some of the most deadly people in the world. The trailer takes John all across the world for new fights, from horse-back brawls to club shootouts, to a little bit of verbal sparring in view of the Eiffel Tower.

The movie will also introduce Bill Skarsgård (It) to the series, while also bringing back Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and action great Scott Adkins, in a truly unbelievable suit. Just like the previous three films in the series, this one is directed by Chad Stahelski.

Loading comments...

The Latest

First trailer for Tetris movie could not be more ’80s if it tried

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Total War: Warhammer 3’s massive expansion leaves beta, now a whole lot cheaper

By Mike Mahardy
/ new

What’s free on the Epic Games Store this week?

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Hasbro CEO: ‘We misfired’ on the OGL but have ‘since course corrected’

By Charlie Hall
/ new

First look: Adult Swim’s Royal Crackers is here to make a snack of Succession

By Zosha Millman
/ new

BTS gets an official Lego set for K-pop smash ‘Dynamite’

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon