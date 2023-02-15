 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to Train Your Dragon gets the live-action-remake treatment in 2025

The director of the animated trilogy returns to update the franchise

By Austen Goslin
/ new
Hiccup rides Toothless in front of a Dragon Army in How to Train Your Dragon 3 Image: Dreamworks Animation/Universal Pictures

Toothless is back. How to Train Your Dragon, the movie that ignited a DreamWorks animated franchise, is coming to live action, the studio announced on Wednesday. The project is set for release on March 14, 2025.

How to Train Your Dragon’s live-action version will see the return of Dean DeBlois, the director of the original animated trilogy, as writer, director, and producer of the live-action movie. Casting for the movie is already underway, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, but no official announcements have been made just yet.

The first How to Train Your Dragon film was released in 2010 by DreamWorks Animation. The studio followed it up with a sequel in 2014, then concluded its trilogy in 2019. The series follows Hiccup, a small Viking with no martial talents to speak of, who lives in a world where his people are at war with dragons until one day he finds one of his own and the pair bond and form an unshakeable friendship. The films proved wildly successful for Dreamworks, raking in nearly $2 billion at the international box office across all three entries and spawning a number of TV spinoffs — including one set in the present day, 1,300 years after the first movie.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Behold the incredibly blursed Dagoth Ur pie

By Nicole Clark
/ new

How to unlock and change the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy

By Johnny Yu

John Wick Chapter 4 puts one of our greatest action heroes in a giant prosthetic suit

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Jimmy Choo’s Sailor Moon collection lets you punish your haters in the name of the moon

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Fortnite Cold Blooded boss, Vault Keycards, and vault locations

By Julia Lee
/ new

PSA: Finish You season 4 part 1 before the next part drops

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon