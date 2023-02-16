 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

BTS gets an official Lego set for K-pop smash ‘Dynamite’

The price is pretty explosive, too

By Owen S. Good
/ new
Closeup of the donut shop and disco, with the members of BTS, in the Lego BTS Dynamite set. Photo: Lego

Welp, BTS is getting an official Lego set. I suppose they’ve really hit the big time now.

The international K-pop superstars have been minifig’d for the Lego Ideas 21339 BTS Dynamite set, which show them on the set of the video for their 2020 smash hit of the same name. “Dynamite” not only hit 100 million views in its first day alone, it also gave BTS its first No. 1 single in the United States.

The 749-piece set includes scenes and settings from the video, including the disco, the donut shop, the record store, and ice cream truck. Each building can be detached from the set for individual play or display. RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook all appear as they were dressed in the video, too, although we don’t think the minifigs will actually dance like this if you fire up their song.

The BTS Dynamite set will be available beginning in early March 2023, from both Lego retail shops and its online store. The recommended retail price will take a stick of dynamite to your wallet, too — $99.99/£89.99/€99.99.

  • Photo: Lego
  • Photo: Lego
  • Photo: Lego
  • Photo: Lego
  • Photo: Lego
  • Photo: Lego

Loading comments...

The Latest

First trailer for Tetris movie could not be more ’80s if it tried

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Total War: Warhammer 3’s massive expansion leaves beta, now a whole lot cheaper

By Mike Mahardy
/ new

What’s free on the Epic Games Store this week?

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Hasbro CEO on D&D fiasco: ‘We misfired’ on the OGL but have ‘since course corrected’

By Charlie Hall
/ new

First look: Adult Swim’s Royal Crackers is here to make a snack of Succession

By Zosha Millman
/ new

John Wick 4 trailer introduces Keanu Reeves to a world of new assassins

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon