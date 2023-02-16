 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Olivia Colman makes the perfect Miss Havisham in the new Great Expectations trailer

The FX take on the classic Dickens novel

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Olivia Colman was just totally made to sit around in a dilapidated manor wearing a decaying wedding dress. The Academy Award-winning actress plays the vengeful and eccentric Miss Havisham in the FX and BBC limited series adaptation of Great Expectations. This is the latest adaptation of the classic Dickens novel, first published in 1861.

The new limited series also stars Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’s Fionn Whitehead as Pip, the young orphan who finds himself with a mysterious nameless benefactor, and Shalom Brune Franklin (BBC’s The Tourist) as Estella, Miss Havisham’s beautiful but cold ward, who she’s raised to be heartless towards men. Like the novel, the series will follow Pip as he comes of age in a cruel world and deals with the titualar expectations thrust upon him.

Great Expectations is written and executive produced by Steven Knight, the writer and director behind Locke and Hummingbird. The limited series premieres March 26 on Hulu.

