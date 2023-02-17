What’s new in Battlefield 2042 season 4?

The fourth season of Battlefield 2042 — the season that will include the game’s final new Specialist — launches on Feb. 28, and will include a new map, new weapons and gadgets, and new vault weapons pulled from Battlefield 3 for the game’s Battlefield Portal mode. In a gameplay preview video released Friday, developer DICE shows what the new Recon-class Specialist Camila Blasco is capable of and where players will shoot each other up in season 4, titled “Eleventh Hour.”

Blasco will be added to the Recon class in Battlefield 2042 season 4, and she brings a new gadget called the X6 Infiltration Device that lets teammates move without alerting motion-based technology, DICE says. Blasco’s gadget also prevents lock-ons from hostile devices, interferes with active spotting technology, and creates communication dead zones within its range until destroyed or deactivated. The X6 also pinpoints and reveals enemy tech in the vicinity.

She’s the last Specialist for Battlefield 2042, but DICE says it will continue to add skins and cosmetics — and other content — for a planned season 5.

Players will have a new battleground in Flashpoint for season 4. The map, set in South Africa, was a “once-thriving biodiversity hotspot, now an abandoned development complex doomed for failure,” DICE says. Expect close-quarters combat in Flashpoint, primarily at the power reactor core, and weapons and vehicles to support those intimate battle encounters.

New weapons coming in Battlefield 2042 season 4 include

The Super 500 shotgun sidearm, which DICE describes as high risk and high reward, and “perfect for breaching and close quarters combat situations,” due to its short range;

the RM68 assault rifle, which DICE describes as versatile and featuring built in silencers;

the AC9 SMG, a lightweight submachine gun for fast fire exchanges;

and the RPT-31 LMG, whose low rate of fire is countered by fast-traveling, heavy-hitting rounds.

The new vault weapons for Battlefield Portal include the SVD and Type 88 LMG, both from Battlefield 3.

Players can also unlock the CAV-Brawler, a new armored vehicle equipped with a detection pulse that locates nearby enemy soldiers, and the SPH explosive launcher, whose bombs attach to their target and explode after a short delay, through the season 4 battle pass for Battlefield 2042.

DICE reworked Battlefield 2042’s Specialists into more traditional Battlefield-style classes (Assault, Recon, Support, and Engineer) in a recent patch. With 14 Specialists in total (following Blasco’s release), DICE says its focus going forward “is to continue to listen to your feedback and bring design and balance changes to our return to the class system.”