New Pokémon Wailord plush is an absolute unit

The Pokémon Center will bring this big blue boy to you for just $420

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
A woman in a white sweater and black pants hugs a large Wailord plush in her living room Photo: The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Center unveiled a massive new Pokémon plush on Friday, a not-even-close-to-life-sized (but very huggable) take on Wailord, the Float Whale Pokémon. This big blue boy measures an impressive 57 ¾ inches in length and weighs a hefty 14 pounds. It can be yours for just $420.

Pre-orders for the Wailord plush are open on the Pokémon Center website through March 13. It’s expected to ship in early November.

The new Wailord plush is much smaller than an actual Wailord — about one-tenth the size, according to the product’s official description. As shown in the below photos, it’s perfect for reading, say, a vintage copy of Moby-Dick next to, or as a companion while cooking a meal for one when your apartment has a no-pets policy.

A woman in a white sweater and black pants reads a hardcover book in a sun-lit sitting room, and there’s a huge Wailord plush toy sitting on a tiled floor. Photo: The Pokémon Company
A woman in a white sweater cooks in on a range oven in a sun-lit kitchenette, and there’s a huge Wailord plush toy sitting on a hardwood floor. Photo: The Pokémon Company

The chonky Wailord plush is the latest in a long line of big, occasionally life-sized Pokémon plush toys released through The Pokémon Center in recent years. Others include realistically proportioned soft versions of Psyduck, Slowpoke, Furret, Lapras, and Spheal.

Check out the Pokémon Center for more images of this extremely wide Wailord.

