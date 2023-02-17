 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

One Piece’s long lost Dragon Ball Z crossover episode is finally coming to America

Luffy and Goku, together at last

By Austen Goslin
/ new
Luffy, wearing a red shirt with his straw hat on a string around his neck, smiles in One Piece anime Image: Toei Animation

One Piece episode 590 is finally coming to the United States thanks to Toonami. The episode features a crossover between One Piece, Dragon Ball Z, and Toriko will be broadcast on Adult Swim’s Toonami on March 4, Toei Animation announced on Friday.

Episode 590 of One Piece is one of the series’ hardest-to-find episodes. It was originally released in Japan in 2013, but it never aired in the United States. It’s also the only episode of One Piece never released on home video or streaming of any kind, which makes this broadcast pretty unique. Perhaps even more surprisingly, the episode will be dubbed into English.

The story of the crossover, unsurprisingly, takes place during a martial arts tournament where Goku, Toriko, and Luffy all compete to win Carat, the tastiest meat in the world.

This episode of One Piece is the only time that the series has had a crossover with Dragon Ball, at least in the anime. There was a One Piece/Dragon Ball crossover in the manga. Some fans might not be familiar with the series Toriko, an short-lived anime from nearly 10 years ago. One Piece also had crossovers with the series in episodes 492 and 542.

