Diablo 4 open beta confirmed for March

Blizzard announces dates for open beta and early access weekends

By Michael McWhertor
new
Diablo 4 - concept art of Lilith, the daughter of Mephisto. She is a horned woman with massive wings and an intimidating expression. Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard will hold a pair of playable open beta tests for Diablo 4 in March, the developer announced Saturday, confirming that early hands-on with the action role-playing game will be available on all platforms.

Players who have pre-ordered Diablo 4 will get early access to the open beta on March 17-19, and the beta will be available to everyone on March 24-26. The open beta and early access weekends will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Participants will need a Battle.net account to redeem their beta code.

Diablo 4’s open beta will consist of the game’s prologue and first act. Players can explore the opening zone, Fractured Peaks, and level their characters up to 25. The beta will let players take on side quests and clear dungeons beyond the story of Act 1. Progress made during the beta will carry over weekend to weekend during the beta, but not to the full game, Diablo 4 game director Joe Shely said in an interview with IGN.

The full release of Diablo 4 is coming June 6.

