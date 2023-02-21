Apex Legends board game coming soon to a tabletop near you

Apex Legends is getting a board game.

Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale, which launched in the winter of 2019, will be adapted for tabletops under a licensing agreement announced Tuesday by game-maker Glass Cannon Unplugged and Electronic Arts. It all begins with a Kickstarter campaign on May 17, through which fans may pre-order the game.

Glass Cannon Unplugged recently did Frostpunk: The Board Game, another video-game-to-tabletop adaptation, which in 2020 drew more than $2.5 million in its Kickstarter funding campaign from almost 19,000 backers.

Apex Legends: The Board Game is an “intensely tactical team vs. team miniatures game for 2-4 players,” according to a news release. Games should take about an hour to play. The action unfolds on a “fully immersive, three-dimensional environment taken straight from the screen.” A promotional image (below) shows four unpainted miniatures: Bangalore, Bloodhound, Wraith, and Gibraltar.

Glass Cannon Unplugged plans to launch add-ons and other expansions for Apex Legends: The Board Game, some of which will be revealed once the Kickstarter gets going in May. The board game has already been in development for two years, Tuesday’s statement said, and the studio said it is “plotting a long roadmap with a growing line of modular maps and interchangeable Legends.”

There are currently 23 playable Legends in the video game, who were reordered into four new classes with the launch of season 16 on Feb. 14 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PS5, Windows PC, and Xbox One and Xbox Series X.