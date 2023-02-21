Sony’s next State of Play is coming Feb. 23

Sony’s next State of Play broadcast is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST, the PlayStation 5 maker announced Tuesday. It’ll be streamed on both Twitch and YouTube.

Rocksteady Studios’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will headline the presentation with 15 minutes of “gameplay details and updates,” Sony said. The February State of Play will also include information on “anticipated games” from third-party studios, as well as a peek at five PlayStation VR 2 games expected out later this year. Sony didn’t give an estimated length for the broadcast, beyond the 15-minute look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

So what will we see? PlayStation 5’s exclusive lineup for 2023 has a few highly-anticipated games on the horizon, like Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 16, both of which are expected out this year. There’s also Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 2, the follow-up to 2018’s Spider-Man, was announced for fall 2023 late last year. Insomniac is also developing a Wolverine game based off the Marvel Comics character — and the studio hasn’t show much of that just yet. It may be not coming in 2023, but it does feel about time for a look at it.