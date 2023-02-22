The next Nintendo Direct is all about The Super Mario Bros. Movie

A new Nintendo Direct presentation is coming March 9, Nintendo announced Wednesday. That’s much longer lead time than Nintendo typically provides for its Direct livestreams, with good reason: This one’s not about games; it’s all about The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

March’s Nintendo Direct showcase will feature the world premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s final trailer. Nintendo and Illumination teased the latest trailer with some new artwork, featuring Donkey Kong, Princess Peach, Mario, Toad, and Cranky Kong racing on Rainbow Road. Unbeknownst to Mario though, he’s got a Blue Shell hot on his tail.

Nintendo has released two big trailers for The Super Mario Bros. Movie thus far, one that introduces us to Mario and the Mushroom Kingdom, and another that focuses on Bowser’s plans for kingdom domination. There have been smaller peeks too, including a preview of Seth Rogen’s take on Donkey Kong and an in-universe ad for the Super Mario Bros. plumbing service.

Our next (and purportedly final) look at The Super Mario Bros. Movie before its theatrical debut arrives Thursday, March 9, at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST, in Nintendo Direct form. Nintendo and Illumination may have more to say about the movie then.

Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie stars Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. The movie is written by Matthew Fogel (Minions: The Rise of Gru) and co-directed by Michael Jelenic (Teen Titans Go!) and Aaron Horvath (Teen Titans Go! To the Movies).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will hit movie theaters on April 7.