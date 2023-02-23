Steam announced its sales for the entire year

Every year, Steam has a wealth of sales that make it easy to stock up on games you might not have otherwise tried. Some of these sales are already underway, including the Mystery Fest. Steam has now announced its full list of sales and fests for 2023, to give everyone “a jump on planning out your year of promotional activities.”

Steam sales are broken up into three categories: Seasonal sales, themed sales (Fests), and Next Fests. Seasonal sales happen each quarter of the year, and any released game is open to participating in them. Steam Fests are its themed sale events, which spotlight a theme or category of game, and include discounts as well as free games, demos, and upcoming release promotions. The company also gave the dates for its Next Fests, which run three times a year and highlight up and coming games by offering demos, and featuring chats with developers and livestreams.

Here’s the complete list of Steam’s promotional events for 2023: