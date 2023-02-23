Dead Cells Castlevania DLC will allow you to play as Richter Belmont

Richter Belmont, the classic video game hero and protagonist of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, is coming to indie darling Dead Cells as a playable character. It’s all part of Castlevania-themed DLC coming to the game on March 6.

The DLC is a head-to-toe love letter to the early Castlevania games, which the Dead Cells developers describe as having a major influence on their game. Previously, the developers announced costumes so that The Beheaded could “roleplay” as characters like Trevor Belmont or Sypha Belnades, who appear in the Castlevania animated series. Now, we know we will actually get to play as Richter.

“Castlevania was one of the main, if not the main inspiration behind Dead Cells. Thanks to Konami, we had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pay homage to all that we loved from this series that captured our imagination years ago,” a marketing manager credited as Matt said in a video posted to Twitter.

With the Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC emerging soon, we wanted to highlight how the dev team packed the iconic Castlevania essence into every inch of the DLC with a little teaser. Watch to the end for one last reveal before launch day... #deadcells #castlevania #gaming pic.twitter.com/g3cBdCOhTH — Motion Twin (@motiontwin) February 23, 2023

Richter Belmont is the strapping young hero of several Castlevania games. A vampire hunter, Richter is known for his signature weapon, a whip that’s long been used by the Belmont clan. Since his introduction in Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, the hero has also gone on to appear in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.