 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dead Cells Castlevania DLC will allow you to play as Richter Belmont

It’s looking like a lovely tribute to the classic series

By Ana Diaz
/ new
An illustration of the main character of Dead Cells fighting alongside two Castlevania characters: Richter Belmont and Alucard. Image: Motion Twin

Richter Belmont, the classic video game hero and protagonist of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, is coming to indie darling Dead Cells as a playable character. It’s all part of Castlevania-themed DLC coming to the game on March 6.

The DLC is a head-to-toe love letter to the early Castlevania games, which the Dead Cells developers describe as having a major influence on their game. Previously, the developers announced costumes so that The Beheaded could “roleplay” as characters like Trevor Belmont or Sypha Belnades, who appear in the Castlevania animated series. Now, we know we will actually get to play as Richter.

“Castlevania was one of the main, if not the main inspiration behind Dead Cells. Thanks to Konami, we had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pay homage to all that we loved from this series that captured our imagination years ago,” a marketing manager credited as Matt said in a video posted to Twitter.

Richter Belmont is the strapping young hero of several Castlevania games. A vampire hunter, Richter is known for his signature weapon, a whip that’s long been used by the Belmont clan. Since his introduction in Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, the hero has also gone on to appear in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Humble Bundle’s popular Pathfinder deal has been extended to March 2

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Steam announced its sales for the entire year

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Marvel’s fake Captain America musical from Hawkeye is headed to a real stage

By Tasha Robinson
/ new

The best PS5 SSDs

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

The powers behind Akira, Cowboy Bebop, and Devilman Crybaby teamed up on this long-lost anime gem

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Hogwarts Legacy ‘Solved by the Bell’ side quest walkthrough

By Johnny Yu

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon