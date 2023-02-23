Everything announced at Sony’s February State of Play

Sony’s State of Play on Thursday offered a focused look at more than a dozen PlayStation and PlayStation VR 2 games coming in 2023.

The focus was on third-party titles from the likes of Capcom and Bandai Namco, including Resident Evil 4, Street Fighter 6, and Naruto Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections. On the superhero front, there was Rocksteady Studios’ 15-minute look at first gameplay from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Here’s everything announced during PlayStation’s February 2023 State of Play broadcast.

Five PlayStation VR 2 games

Now that the PlayStation VR 2, Sony’s new-gen virtual reality headset, is out, Sony revealed another five games coming this year: steampunk shooter The Foglands, survival game Green Hell, futuristic FPS Synapse, space role-playing game Journey to Foundation, and blinking narrative Before Your Eyes.

Destiny 2 Lightfall

Bungie’s next Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall, is launching next week. The developer gave another look at what Lightfall will bring to the game. The official release date is Feb. 28 on all platforms.

Tchia

Tchia is all about colorful, island exploration, letting the player jump between animals and objects to solve puzzles and make your way through the environment. It’s launching on PlayStation Plus on March 21 — a day-one release.

March 2023’s PlayStation Plus releases

Tchia is coming to PlayStation Plus in March alongside Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, and Code Vein.

Humanity

What is Humanity? Hard to tell. But it looks like it’s a game that you can build on and change, making it something new. Officially, it’s an action-puzzle game from Enhance (Tetris Effect, Rez Infinite) coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC.

Goodbye Volcano High

Goodbye Volcano High, from KO_OP, is an adventure game with a strong cinematic and narrative feel (plus a rhythm game!), launching on June 15.

Naruto Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

From Bandai Namco, Naruto Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is the next Naruto game — something fans of the franchise have been eager to see announced since a trademark filing suggested its existence. There will be new playable characters, on top of the 124 from earlier in the series.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Game 3 is coming to PlayStation 5 on Aug. 31.

Wayfinder

Wayfinder is an online multiplayer game set in a fantasy world, with a beta coming on Feb. 28.

Street Fighter 6

Three more characters are coming to Street Fighter 6, Capcom announced during the State of Play: Zangief, Lily, and Cammy. The fighting game’s coming out June 2.

Resident Evil 4

We got an extensive look at the upgraded Resident Evil 4 remake, which is coming March 24 with the return of The Mercenaries mode.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Rocksteady Studios’ 15-minute look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League showed some of the game’s more narrative story details, but also highlighted what the gameplay will look like. The game’s out on May 26.