Watch Mark Hamill and Bert Kreischer do drugs and kill people in The Machine

Call me The Machine; Mr. The Machine was my father

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Remember that viral stand-up bit by comedian Bert Kreischer, where, while shirtless, he recounted a story about accidentally doing a shit ton of drugs with the Russian mafia and calling himself “The Machine” while on a study abroad trip? If you don’t and you need a crash course, most of it is retold in the first seconds of the first trailer for The Machine, an upcoming comedy inspired by Kreischer’s larger-than-life exploits.

The movie takes place 23 years after the story, where a mysterious Russian woman shows up at Kreischer’s house claiming that he took a valuable item from her. She then forces him and his father, played by Mark Hamill, to come to Russia with her on what is presumably a recon mission. It’s there that Mark Hamill does drugs. A lot of drugs.

In addition to Kreischer and Hamill, The Machine also stars Iva Babíc as the Russian mobster and Jimmy Tatro as the young version of Kreischer. It comes out on May 25 with a live pre-show from Kreischer.

