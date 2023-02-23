Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League looks like Destiny dropped into Batman: Arkham

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is still a few months away, and Rocksteady just showed off its most comprehensive look at the game yet. The developer debuted a new gameplay trailer that included a co-op boss fight during Sony’s State of Play presentation on Thursday, along with a closer look at how gear can be upgraded throughout the game. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to be released on May 26.

Based on the latest look at the game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a tried and true looter-shooter straight out of the Anthem or Destiny 2 playbook. Players can team up in squads of up to four and take on missions in co-op, including massive boss fights with specific unique mechanics. Players will also be able to earn loot and upgrade their individual characters, giving them stronger weapons and powers.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has faced several delays in its path to release. The original trailer for the game was set in a Metropolis in the midst of invasion and introduced us to Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, King Shark, Boomerang, and Deadshot. That trailer also ended with Superman blowing up an innocent pilot, possibly while under the control of Brainiac, and letting the Suicide Squad know exactly who their targets are.

In December, Rocksteady confirmed Batman’s appearance in the game, which will mark the final appearance of the late Kevin Conroy as the voice of the Caped Crusader.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on May 26.