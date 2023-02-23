 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Predictably, everyone wants to be a Cammy main in Street Fighter 6

She’s hot

By Ana Diaz
/ new
An image of Cammy White in Street Fighter 6. The shot it looking up at her from behind. Her ass is way more prominent than her face! Image: Capcom

Capcom revealed new looks at three characters to join the roster of fighters in Street Fighter 6 as part of Sony’s State of Play on Thursday. One of those characters includes Cammy White, a long-time World Warrior who will bring her own set of high-flying punches and kicks to the game. Predictably, people have noticed how hot she is, and now loads of people are talking about maining her.

The new Cammy shows a relatively big change-up in her design. Notably, she’s wearing more clothes now. Previous designs clothed Cammy in her signature look: green sleeveless turtleneck leotard with combat boots and a beret — think military but weirdly sexy. Now her debut design for SF6 the fighter rocks a sportier style by wearing leggings, a sports bra, and a cropped jacket. However, the spirit of sexy Cammy lives on.

In the trailer, we see one of her animations where she arches her back and pops her butt out, like, a lot. It’s very noticeable. Maybe one of the more notable moments of the State of Play? I say, because, well, everyone is already talking about it already. A lot of people are gushing their admiration for her, but also just saying that they’re a Cammy main now.

Besides noticing that Cammy is hot in a very stereotypical way, fans also picked up on a little reference nestled into her debut trailer. One of her Super Arts references the animated Street Fighter 2 movie.

Street Fighter 6 is scheduled to be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X on June 2.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Street Fighter 6 welcomes Zangief, Cammy, and newcomer Lily to the roster

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The 5 best horror movies to watch on Netflix this February

By Austen Goslin and Pete Volk
/ new

Mortal Kombat 12 is coming this year, Warner Bros. boss says

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Leon Kennedy’s got moves in the Resident Evil 4 remake

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

New Lord of the Rings movies are on their way

By Pete Volk
/ new

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League looks like Destiny dropped into Batman: Arkham

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon