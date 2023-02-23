Predictably, everyone wants to be a Cammy main in Street Fighter 6

Capcom revealed new looks at three characters to join the roster of fighters in Street Fighter 6 as part of Sony’s State of Play on Thursday. One of those characters includes Cammy White, a long-time World Warrior who will bring her own set of high-flying punches and kicks to the game. Predictably, people have noticed how hot she is, and now loads of people are talking about maining her.

The new Cammy shows a relatively big change-up in her design. Notably, she’s wearing more clothes now. Previous designs clothed Cammy in her signature look: green sleeveless turtleneck leotard with combat boots and a beret — think military but weirdly sexy. Now her debut design for SF6 the fighter rocks a sportier style by wearing leggings, a sports bra, and a cropped jacket. However, the spirit of sexy Cammy lives on.

In the trailer, we see one of her animations where she arches her back and pops her butt out, like, a lot. It’s very noticeable. Maybe one of the more notable moments of the State of Play? I say, because, well, everyone is already talking about it already. A lot of people are gushing their admiration for her, but also just saying that they’re a Cammy main now.

Capcom knew what we wanted from Cammy, GODDAMN pic.twitter.com/cCWJ8w23hI — Ultima | #вʟм (@UltimaShadowX) February 23, 2023

IM GAY FOR CAMMY IM GAY FOR CAMMY IM GAY FOR CAMMY IM GAY FOR CAMMY IM GAY FOR CAMMY IM GAY FOR CAMMY IM GAY FOR CAMMY pic.twitter.com/nl2MTgeFJZ — TiffanyLockheart ✨(6.0 Endwalker!) (@TiffanyMayCry) February 23, 2023

I NEED CAMMY TO FKING DESTROY ME! HOLY FK pic.twitter.com/PclY1Wy8La — Johnny (@JohnnyLockson) February 23, 2023

Besides noticing that Cammy is hot in a very stereotypical way, fans also picked up on a little reference nestled into her debut trailer. One of her Super Arts references the animated Street Fighter 2 movie.

One of Cammy's super arts in Street Fighter 6 references the 1994 Street Fighter II animated movie. pic.twitter.com/RfSbVQPhMP — Fighting Game Anniversaries (@FGAnniversaries) February 23, 2023

Street Fighter 6 is scheduled to be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X on June 2.