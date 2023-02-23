Mortal Kombat 12 is coming this year, Warner Bros. boss says

Mortal Kombat 12 is coming later this year, the CEO and president of Warner Bros. Discovery announced Thursday during an investor call. Warner Bros. boss David Zaslav said that, alongside Rocksteady Studios’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the next game in the Mortal Kombat franchise would be released sometime in 2023.

Zaslav’s reveal was atypically nonchalant for the Mortal Kombat series, telling investors and media that Warner Bros. Discovery has “ambitious launch projections” for both the new Suicide Squad game and Mortal Kombat 12.

Developer NetherRealm Studios, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, hasn’t said anything publicly yet about Mortal Kombat 12. However, series co-creator Ed Boon has previously hinted on Twitter that a new game from NetherRealm would arrive in 2023 and offered hope that The Boys’ Homelander “would fit in nicely” with the Mortal Kombat roster as a guest character. (NetherRealm has already confirmed a different project, mobile RPG Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, is slated to launch this year.)

NetherRealm’s most recent Mortal Kombat game, Mortal Kombat 11, was released in April 2019. The developer added an additional 12 characters to the roster and released an expansion pack, Aftermath, through 2020. In 2021, the studio said it was “focusing on its next project” after supporting Mortal Kombat 11 for more than two years.