Arnold finally comes to TV in Netflix’s FUBAR

Arnold Schwarzenegger, perhaps the last working entertainer to have a long and fruitful career that spawned many catchphrases, is making his way to the one place he hasn’t flexed on yet: scripted television. He will star in FUBAR, a new action-comedy coming to Netflix in May.

FUBAR, an acronym for fucked up beyond all repair (though it could mean something different in the show — Fun Ultimate Badass Arnold Ruckus, maybe), is created by TV writer Nick Santora (Prison Break, Reacher). Described by Santora as “a CIA spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action,” details are pretty slim beyond the fact that hey: Arnold is coming to TV! That’s tight, yeah? (It is.)

The announcement teaser for the show doesn’t really offer much more than that, showing off a brief montage of Arnold doing very Arnold things – lighting a cigar, firing a gun, driving a car very fast — and then getting slapped in the jimmy, just so you know that the show will be funny, too.

“Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies,” the action star said via press release. “Well, here it is. FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season.”

Unfortunately, Arnold has not yet said how long the season will be, but we’ll take as much as we can get. Did you know he’s got a fitness newsletter these days? It’s pretty fun.

FUBAR will premiere on Netflix on May 25.