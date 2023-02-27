Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are getting 5 new Pokémon, including 2 legendaries

The Pokémon Company announced five new Pokémon as part of a Pokémon Presents stream on Monday. The slate consists of two legendary Pokémon, Ogerpon and Terapagos, and three others called Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. The five were announced as part of new DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet called The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

The DLC will be released in two parts: “Part 1: The Teal Mask” and “Part 2: The Indigo Mask.” In the first part, trainers will travel to the island of Kitakami, where they will be able to meet Ogerpon. Part 1 will contain three other Pokémon as well, Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. Then in Part 2, trainers will be able to meet the other legendary Pokémon, Terapagos.

Here is the official description from The Pokémon Company:

Players will also encounter new Legendary Pokémon—Ogerpon in Part 1: The Teal Mask and Terapagos in Part 2: The Indigo Disk. In Part 1: The Teal Mask, three Pokémon named Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti also appear. They are beloved by the people of the village as heroes that protected the land of Kitakami in the past, and stone statues were made in their likeness to express the people’s gratitude.

The Pokémon Company released official art for each, which you can view below.

Ogerpon

Ogerpon looks like a little bipedal creature that wears a mask — its design reminds me of creatures from Pokémon Sun and Moon.

Terapagos

Terapagos looks like an ocean creature that also appears to take inspiration from the Terastal Phenomenon because of its name and design. On its back, we can see visual references to various elemental types in Pokémon.

Okidogi

Okidogi, is a bipedal and extremely buff dog. Let’s just hope its a good boy.

Munkidori

We are also getting a little monkey as well, it has a mischievous look in its eyes.

Fezandipiti

Fezandipiti looks like an elegant sea bird.