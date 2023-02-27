 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are getting 5 new Pokémon, including 2 legendaries

There are 3 other new Pokémon as well

By Ana Diaz
/ new
Two trainers stand in a street in key art for Scarlet and Violet DLC. Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Company announced five new Pokémon as part of a Pokémon Presents stream on Monday. The slate consists of two legendary Pokémon, Ogerpon and Terapagos, and three others called Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. The five were announced as part of new DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet called The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

The DLC will be released in two parts: “Part 1: The Teal Mask” and “Part 2: The Indigo Mask.” In the first part, trainers will travel to the island of Kitakami, where they will be able to meet Ogerpon. Part 1 will contain three other Pokémon as well, Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. Then in Part 2, trainers will be able to meet the other legendary Pokémon, Terapagos.

Here is the official description from The Pokémon Company:

Players will also encounter new Legendary Pokémon—Ogerpon in Part 1: The Teal Mask and Terapagos in Part 2: The Indigo Disk. In Part 1: The Teal Mask, three Pokémon named Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti also appear. They are beloved by the people of the village as heroes that protected the land of Kitakami in the past, and stone statues were made in their likeness to express the people’s gratitude.

The Pokémon Company released official art for each, which you can view below.

Ogerpon

Ogerpon looks like a little bipedal creature that wears a mask — its design reminds me of creatures from Pokémon Sun and Moon.

The Pokemon Ogerpon looks like a little bipedal creature that wears a mask — its design reminds me of creatures from Pokémon Sun and Moon. Image: The Pokémon Company

Terapagos

Terapagos looks like an ocean creature that also appears to take inspiration from the Terastal Phenomenon because of its name and design. On its back, we can see visual references to various elemental types in Pokémon.

Art for Terapagos. Terapagos looks like an ocean creature that also appears to take inspiration from the Terastal Phenomenon. On its back, we can see visual references to various elemental types in Pokémon. Image: The Pokémon Company

Okidogi

Okidogi, is a bipedal and extremely buff dog. Let’s just hope its a good boy.

Art for Okigodi, a bipedal and extremely buff dog. Image: The Pokémon Company

Munkidori

We are also getting a little monkey as well, it has a mischievous look in its eyes.

A little monkey named Munkidori, it has a mischievous look in its eyes. Image: The Pokémon Company

Fezandipiti

Fezandipiti looks like an elegant sea bird.

Fezandipiti looks like an elegant sea bird. It stands on two legs like a crane. Image: The Pokémon Company

Next Up In Pokémon

Loading comments...

The Latest

The Outer Worlds is getting a PS5, Xbox Series X upgrade 

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Pokémon Sleep wakes up, will be released this summer

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Everything announced at February’s Pokémon Presents

By Maddy Myers
/ new

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet getting two-part expansion

By Ari Notis
/ new

A chill stop-motion Pokémon anime is coming to Netflix

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Crime Boss: Rockay City is looking for a payday that ain’t coming

By Michael Higham
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon