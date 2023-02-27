Ted Lasso season 3 trailer brings back plenty of fan favorites — and a new bad guy

Like the other season 3 trailer that landed today, there’s been a bit of a pause between the last time we saw Ted Lasso and its season premiere on Apple TV Plus in mid-March. Fans may have forgotten that the show now has a real antagonist, as opposed to the ensemble of semi-frenemies won over by Lasso’s relentless optimism.

[Ed. note: This post contains minor spoilers for season 2 of Ted Lasso.]

The bad guy doesn’t look all that sure of himself in this (mostly) dialogue-free trailer. Nate (Nick Mohammed) is now working for West Ham United, having felt unappreciated in his role as an AFC Richmond assistant (as well as by his family). That means he’s working for Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head), the ex-husband of Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), who of course got ownership of Richmond in their divorce.

Elsewhere it’s a parade of familiar fan-favorite faces: Keeley (Juno Temple) seems to be making a go of being her own boss; Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) is all-in as a team leader on the Greyhounds, with surprising encouragement from Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein).

You can also spot Sam Obisanya (Toheeb JImoh), Isaac McAdoo (Kola Bokinni), Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernandez), and even Trent Crimm (James Lance), who left his job at The Independent full of regret for the exposé he wrote at the end of season 2.

Trent’s source on that exposé, which deeply embarrassed Ted (Jason Sudeikis) should be apparent. Crimm revealed it at the end of S2E12, (which caused his firing) and season 3 looks to draw out the series’ biggest on-the-pitch rivalry so far.

Ted Lasso season 2 premieres March 15 on Apple TV Plus.