Elden Ring expansion Shadow of the Erdtree announced

First major DLC for FromSoftware’s game ‘currently in development’

By Oli Welsh
A dying Erdtree looms over a misty, ghostly landscape with a pale rider in it Image: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

Developer FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco have put a name on the long-promised story expansion Elden Ring: it will be called Shadow of the Erdtree.

With the announcement on the official Elden Ring Twitter account, FromSoftware released a single piece of concept art, showing a pale figure in white robes with long, blond hair riding a mount through a desolate, ghostly landscape. In the distance, an apparently dying Erdtree is silhouetted against a moody sky.

“Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together,” the announcement reads. “An upcoming expansion for Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development. We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between.”

That’s it as far as the announcement goes, with no further detail on the expansion offered, and no release date given. The game’s official Japanese site confirms that Shadows of the Erdtree will be coming to all versions of the original game: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC via Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Last week, just ahead of the first anniversary of Elden Ring’s release on Feb.25, 2022, Bandai Namco revealed that the game had sold 20 million copies worldwide — a massive hit by any standards.

