Elden Ring expansion Shadow of the Erdtree announced

Developer FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco have put a name on the long-promised story expansion Elden Ring: it will be called Shadow of the Erdtree.

With the announcement on the official Elden Ring Twitter account, FromSoftware released a single piece of concept art, showing a pale figure in white robes with long, blond hair riding a mount through a desolate, ghostly landscape. In the distance, an apparently dying Erdtree is silhouetted against a moody sky.

“Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together,” the announcement reads. “An upcoming expansion for Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development. We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between.”

We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between. pic.twitter.com/cjJYijM7Mw — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2023

That’s it as far as the announcement goes, with no further detail on the expansion offered, and no release date given. The game’s official Japanese site confirms that Shadows of the Erdtree will be coming to all versions of the original game: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC via Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Last week, just ahead of the first anniversary of Elden Ring’s release on Feb.25, 2022, Bandai Namco revealed that the game had sold 20 million copies worldwide — a massive hit by any standards.