The Super Mario Bros. Movie release date moves up two days

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will launch two days earlier than announced; it’s now premiering on April 5 in the United States (and 60 other markets worldwide).

The animated feature will still be released in Japan on April 28, Illumination and Universal Pictures said on Tuesday. The film is also getting a dedicated Nintendo Direct presentation — no other games, just the movie — on March 9 at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s ensemble cast features Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Ana Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. Cranky Kong even shows up, with Fred Armisen in the role.

Already we’ve seen trailers showing homages to Super Smash Bros. in the movie, in addition to Mario and Bowser’s standard battle for the fate of the Mushroom Kingdom. The new Mario feature film is the first since 1993’s infamous live-action Super Mario Bros. movie; it was first announced at a Nintendo Direct in September 2021.