Chihiro finds her way home in Spirited Away stage play movie trailer

The theatrical release of the gorgeous Spirited Away stage play now has a hauntingly beautiful trailer — and an official release date. This first trailer highlights some of the movie’s most memorable characters and moments, like Chihiro meeting the mysterious spirit No-Face and the six-armed Kamajī, who operates the boiler room of the bath house. It’s set to some of the movie’s iconic score and is just absolutely breathtaking for something that’s only 41 seconds long.

Spirited Away: Live on Stage will be in theaters on April 23 and 27, with each date featuring a different cast. The live recording was filmed during the production’s 2022 run at the Imperial Theatre in Tokyo. Spirited Away: Live on Stage is part of this year’s Ghibli Fest lineup. Ghibli Fest is GKids and Fathom Events’ annual celebration of Studio Ghibli’s iconic films, bringing a selection to theaters for limited dates. This year’s full slate is as follows (all times are local and dependent on the theater location):

My Neighbor Totoro

Saturday, March 25 at 3:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Sunday, March 26 at 4:00 PM (English Dubbed) and 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Monday, March 27 at 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Tuesday, March 28 at 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Wednesday, March 29 at 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Spirited Away: Live on Stage

*All performances in Japanese with English Subtitles

Sunday, April 23 at 4:00 PM (with Kanna Hashimoto as Chihiro)

Thursday, April 27 at 7:00 PM (with Mone Kamishiraishi as Chihiro)

Ponyo

Sunday, May 7 at 4:00 PM (English Dubbed) and 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Monday, May 8 at 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Wednesday, May 10 at 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Kiki’s Delivery Service

Sunday, June 11 at 4:00 PM (English Dubbed) and 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Monday, June 12 at 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Wednesday, June 14 at 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Sunday, July 9 at 4:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Tuesday, July 11 at 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Castle in the Sky

Monday, July 10 at 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Wednesday, July 12 at 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Princess Mononoke

Saturday, August 5 at 3:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Sunday, August 6 at 4:00 PM (English Dubbed) and 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Monday, August 7 at 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Tuesday, August 8 at 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Wednesday, August 9 at 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Porco Rosso

Sunday, August 20 at 4:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Tuesday, August 22 at 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

The Wind Rises 10th Anniversary

Monday, August 21 at 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Wednesday, August 23 at 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Howl’s Moving Castle

Saturday, September 23 at 3:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Sunday, September 24 at 4:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles) and 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Monday, September 25 at 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Tuesday, September 26 at 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Wednesday, September 27 at 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Spirited Away