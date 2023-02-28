Call of Duty’s fox boy is packing some real heat

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 has an operator named Hutch, and thanks to a new skin, we have now confirmed he is packing some serious heat. (The “heat” in question is, in fact, his penis.)

We know this because he has a new aesthetic item as part of an anime-esque tracer pack called Red Fox. It clothes him in skin-tight pants that emphasize his round, voluptuous thighs and protruding bulge. Even better: He also wears little fox ears to top it off.

We first met Hutch the hottie in in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. In his backstory, he is a college football player who studied computer science before he joined the Marines. His other designs show Hutch in typical modern military dress. He wears a combat vest and camo so this fox-inspired skin contrasts with these previous designs.

It’s just a skin, but having a character with a very visible bulge appears to have stirred some emotions online. One anonymous user on the Modern Warfare store described the skin as “disgusting,” but the replies are largely mixed. On Reddit, one reply said that Hutch stuffed an entire russet potato into his pants. Another random Redditor said in response, “We have dicks and we shouldn’t be forced to hide them!”

It’s honestly a pretty tame design, especially when we consider the vast legacy of women in videos games being portrayed in skin-tight clothing similar to it. But still some have taken issue with it.

To that I say, ‘Look, men need both flexibility and agility to duke it out on the battlefield. Skin-tight pants just make sense as they will afford him with the most mobility and practicality!’