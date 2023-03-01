 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dune-meets-Destiny action game Atlas Fallen gets May release

Some actual gameplay is promised ‘soon’

By Michael McWhertor
An armored character leaps and readies a punch, wearing heavy cestus weapons, facing a horned, glowing-eyed sand monster in a desert environment in a screenshot from Atlas Fallen. Image: Deck 13 Interactive/Focus Entertainment

The Surge and Lords of the Fallen developer Deck13 Interactive unveiled its next game, Atlas Fallen, last summer during Gamescom Opening Night Live. The fantasy action role-playing game was first shown in a cinematic trailer that showed Destiny-style superpowered combat against giant beasts, evoking strong hints of Monster Hunter and Dune. The YouTube premiere for Atlas Fallen was pretty popular, racking up 2.4 million views.

Atlas Fallen now has a release date, and it’s soon — it’ll be on consoles and PC on May 16, publisher Focus Entertainment announced Wednesday.

That release date is a little surprising, given how little we’ve seen of Atlas Fallen so far. The lone trailer for the PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X game, released last August, revealed less than 10 seconds of gameplay. But a “spectacular gameplay trailer” is coming soon, Focus Entertainment says.

While the game may be overshadowed by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which arrives on Nintendo Switch on May 12, the Atlas Fallen release plan feels like a bit of counterprogramming, since the game is coming to competing current platforms.

Deck13 and Focus showed Atlas Fallen gameplay in action in a hands-off, behind-closed-doors capacity at last year’s Gamescom convention, so there’s clearly more to it. For now, some new screenshots of the game are all we have to tide us over. Check out the gallery below for a peek at sandy co-op and monster-slaying action.

